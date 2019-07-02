Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NIC redesign expected to boost services

He said the government is giving priority for ensuring digital infrastructure for the ease of doing business.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

T Mohana Dhas, Deputy Director-General and State Informatics Officer, speaking at the fourth anniversary celebrations of Digital India at NIC on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would be redesigned to enable easy access to various services by citizens, NIC Deputy Director General and State Informatics Officer T Mohana Dhas has said.  He was speaking at the fourth-anniversary celebrations of Digital India programme at the National Informatics Centre here on Monday. 

He said the government is giving priority for ensuring digital infrastructure for the ease of doing business. He promised all help from the part of the organisation for creating an atmosphere where a person can apply online for all services. He also said the NIC would take efforts to understand the needs of various departments. 

Dhas assured that the NIC would soon develop a software application for court case management and social security pensions.The NIC/IT officers from all fourteen district centres, Software Development and Training Centre, Kochi, NIC unit at High Court, and officers from Customs and Foreigner Registration offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also participated through video conference.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, various events were held at NIC State Centre and District Centres. These include handing over of ePOS machines to village officers in Palakkad district, Digital India Workshop and Aadhaar Enrolment Camp in Kannur, launch of a new website by District Collector and application for Marine Fuel bunk computerisation.

Kerala State Electronics and IT Secretary M Sivasankar have stated that a good synergy among various departments is very much essential for ensuring maximum benefits for Digital India programme. 
He emphasised the importance of application integration, open data, data integration and enterprise architecture. Pointing out that Kerala is a state of high mobile phone density, efforts should be made to make available all services through mobile phones.

Going digital
The NIC will soon develop a software application for court case management and social security pensions
The government is giving priority for ensuring digital infrastructure for ease of doing business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp