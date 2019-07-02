NIC redesign expected to boost services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would be redesigned to enable easy access to various services by citizens, NIC Deputy Director General and State Informatics Officer T Mohana Dhas has said. He was speaking at the fourth-anniversary celebrations of Digital India programme at the National Informatics Centre here on Monday.

He said the government is giving priority for ensuring digital infrastructure for the ease of doing business. He promised all help from the part of the organisation for creating an atmosphere where a person can apply online for all services. He also said the NIC would take efforts to understand the needs of various departments.

Dhas assured that the NIC would soon develop a software application for court case management and social security pensions.The NIC/IT officers from all fourteen district centres, Software Development and Training Centre, Kochi, NIC unit at High Court, and officers from Customs and Foreigner Registration offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also participated through video conference.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, various events were held at NIC State Centre and District Centres. These include handing over of ePOS machines to village officers in Palakkad district, Digital India Workshop and Aadhaar Enrolment Camp in Kannur, launch of a new website by District Collector and application for Marine Fuel bunk computerisation.

Kerala State Electronics and IT Secretary M Sivasankar have stated that a good synergy among various departments is very much essential for ensuring maximum benefits for Digital India programme.

He emphasised the importance of application integration, open data, data integration and enterprise architecture. Pointing out that Kerala is a state of high mobile phone density, efforts should be made to make available all services through mobile phones.

