Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seedlings of medicianl plants on offer for schools, colleges

Ten thousand seedlings of curry leaves greet visitors at the nursery in the Government Panchakarma Hospital in Poojappura.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kariveppu seed sowed for making more seedlings at the green house in the nursery Vincent Pulickal

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ten thousand seedlings of curry leaves greet visitors at the nursery in the Government Panchakarma Hospital in Poojappura. Not far from it, a small compound is being built to  host 10,000 neem seedlings. The initiative named 'Veppu-Kariveppu' (neem-curry leaves) is one of the two projects allotted to the nursery by the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB). 

Growing neem and curry leaves is widely encouraged by the government to promote organic farming. The other project is 'Amrutha for Life', growing 50,000 'chittamruth' (Tinospora Cordifolia) seedlings. 'chittamruth' is used to create several decoctions in Ayurveda, intended to cure fever and strengthen the immune system.

"Once we complete the project, the seedlings will be given away for free to schools, colleges and NGOs," said Cristil Laila, senior research officer and in-charge of the nursery.The nursery houses a total of 400 varieties of plants, many of which are close to extinction. There are plans to widen the ambit of the project by using unused lands in the hospital compound. Cleaning works and greenhouse preparation are under way, along with a counter to sell seedlings.

Sale
The nursery also has over 100 different varieties of seedlings for sale. One seedling costs Rs 15. Leaves of medicinal trees for pregnancy care, psoriasis and other diseases or conditions are also being sold on a kilogram basis. 

"We have seedlings of plants such as 'danthapala' (Sweet Indrajao) used for treating psoriasis. Leaves and seedlings are sold as per demand and those necessary for preparing medicines at the Ayurveda college are also collected from here," said Cristil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp