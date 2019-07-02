Seedlings of medicianl plants on offer for schools, colleges

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ten thousand seedlings of curry leaves greet visitors at the nursery in the Government Panchakarma Hospital in Poojappura. Not far from it, a small compound is being built to host 10,000 neem seedlings. The initiative named 'Veppu-Kariveppu' (neem-curry leaves) is one of the two projects allotted to the nursery by the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB).

Growing neem and curry leaves is widely encouraged by the government to promote organic farming. The other project is 'Amrutha for Life', growing 50,000 'chittamruth' (Tinospora Cordifolia) seedlings. 'chittamruth' is used to create several decoctions in Ayurveda, intended to cure fever and strengthen the immune system.

"Once we complete the project, the seedlings will be given away for free to schools, colleges and NGOs," said Cristil Laila, senior research officer and in-charge of the nursery.The nursery houses a total of 400 varieties of plants, many of which are close to extinction. There are plans to widen the ambit of the project by using unused lands in the hospital compound. Cleaning works and greenhouse preparation are under way, along with a counter to sell seedlings.

Sale

The nursery also has over 100 different varieties of seedlings for sale. One seedling costs Rs 15. Leaves of medicinal trees for pregnancy care, psoriasis and other diseases or conditions are also being sold on a kilogram basis.

"We have seedlings of plants such as 'danthapala' (Sweet Indrajao) used for treating psoriasis. Leaves and seedlings are sold as per demand and those necessary for preparing medicines at the Ayurveda college are also collected from here," said Cristil.