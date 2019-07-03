Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt Dental College to get more teeth

The Government Dental College Thiruvananthapuram is getting a makeover as part of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Dental College Thiruvananthapuram is getting a makeover as part of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations. The college is set to get a new five-storey building, a geriatric clinic and a dental ceramic casting lab at Pulayanarkotta. 

The 5,250-square-metre building will come up at a total cost of Rs 20 crore and is nearing completion. “The building will house an operation theatre and a 20-bed ward. Through the operation theatre, the college will fulfil one of its long-lasting demand,” said an officer of the Dental College. 

The government has allotted a special fund for the dental ceramic casting lab and once it gets commissioned, the students of the college will no longer have to rely on private labs for carrying out their lab works, he added. 

“At present, the students rely on private labs for casting works like dental bridge, dental crown, inlay and outlay procedures. As the college is getting its own lab with state-of-the-art infrastructure, it will improve the academic works of students and help them carry out more research,” added the officer. 

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the Dental College were inaugurated by Minister for Co-Operatives, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran in February. The celebrations will conclude in December.

