Special squads to track food delivery boys

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Many young men are cashing in on the popularity of online food delivery apps by turning delivery guys l With incentives and health insurances, they are offered a good deal, swiggy, kochi, EPS

A file photo of food delivery personnel waiting for app notification. A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan on Tuesday said in the Assembly that special squads had been formed in the excise department to check food delivery boys. Steps in this regard were taken after a few food delivery boys were caught carrying drugs in the state recently. 
So far, three cases have been registered in the state where delivery boys were found with drugs and 14 people have been charged in connection with these cases.

“The details of all the registered delivery boys in various food delivery services are being collected and they are all under the radar. We are also taking steps to create more awareness and tightening the security,” said the minister.

Earlier, the Excise Department also issued a directive to all food delivery staff to register with the department irrespective of the agencies they work for. The leeway earlier given to the food delivery boys during routine checking has allegedly paved way to the new development. All details, including name, vehicle numbers and mobile numbers, are being used to keep an eye on the delivery boys.

The decision came in the aftermath of two incidents in Kochi. In the first incident, a food delivery boy left the vehicle and ran away after throwing away a packet when he was spotted during a routine vehicle inspection by a Kochi circle inspector.

