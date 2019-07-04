Assembly panel calls for removal of boozing scenes from movies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Legislative assembly committee on women and children headed by Aysha Potti MLA has recommended removal of drinking and smoking scenes from movies before screening. The recommendation claims that the scenes send a wrong message to the children and were a bad influence on them.

The committee has also recommended the Censor board to permit screening after total removal of such scenes from movies and television serials. At present, the law asks for precautionary message before such scenes are shown in the movies and television serials.

Recommendations were given by the Legislative committee on women, transgender, children and differentially-abled. The report also recommended a special department for differently-abled persons. According to 2015 statistics, there are eight lakh differently-abled in the state.