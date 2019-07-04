Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Assembly panel calls for removal of boozing scenes from movies

Legislative assembly committee on women and children headed by Aysha Potti MLA has recommended removal of drinking and smoking scenes from movies before screening.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

LIC colony
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Legislative assembly committee on women and children headed by Aysha Potti MLA has recommended removal of drinking and smoking scenes from movies before screening. The recommendation claims that the scenes send a wrong message to the children and were a bad influence on them. 

The committee has also recommended the Censor board to permit screening after total removal of such scenes from movies and television serials. At present, the law asks for precautionary message before such scenes are shown in the movies and television serials.

Recommendations were given by the Legislative committee on women, transgender, children and differentially-abled. The report also recommended a special department for differently-abled persons. According to 2015 statistics, there are eight lakh differently-abled in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp