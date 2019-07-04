New building for Mulloor UP School

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-storied building at Mulloor Panavila Government UP School constructed under the CSR programme of Adani Foundation was inaugurated by Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath on Wednesday. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the function. Kovalam MLA M Vincent delivered the keynote address. Mayor VK Prasanth was the chief guest.

“The government aims to change the teacher-centric education process to the student-centric system,” Raveendranath said. He thanked the Adani Foundation for donating the building that was built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The Mayor extended support for the school’s furniture needs.

Vizhinjam International Sea Port M D Jayakumar, City Corporation’s Education Standing Committee chairman C Sudarsan, Mulloor ward councillor C Omana, SSK district project officer C Sreekumar, Vizhinjam Port corporate head Sushil Nair, CSR head Anil Balakrishnan, PTA president V N Aji, School Development Group chairman Vayalakkara Sasidharan and others were also present at the function.

The previous of the group include a two-storied building at the Harbour Area LP school and a playground at the St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.