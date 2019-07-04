Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New building for Mulloor UP School

The previous of the group include a two-storied building at the Harbour Area LP school and a playground at the St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-storied building at Mulloor Panavila Government UP School constructed under the CSR programme of Adani Foundation was inaugurated by Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath on Wednesday. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the function. Kovalam MLA M Vincent delivered the keynote address. Mayor VK Prasanth was the chief guest.

“The government aims to change the teacher-centric education process to the student-centric system,” Raveendranath said. He thanked the Adani Foundation for donating the building that was built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The Mayor extended support for the school’s furniture needs. 

Vizhinjam International Sea Port M D Jayakumar, City Corporation’s Education Standing Committee chairman C Sudarsan, Mulloor ward councillor C Omana, SSK district project officer C Sreekumar, Vizhinjam Port corporate head Sushil Nair, CSR head Anil Balakrishnan, PTA president V N Aji, School Development Group chairman Vayalakkara Sasidharan and others were also present at the function.

The previous of the group include a two-storied building at the Harbour Area LP school and a playground at the St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government UP School
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp