Platform height of stations to be raised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per the categorisation of stations by the Ministry of Railways based on passenger traffic, higher level platforms are part of the minimum passenger amenities required. Based on the directive issued by the Railway Board, the Southern Railway's Thiruvananthapuram Division has planned to raise the height of platforms from medium level to the higher level.

For the proposed plan, a few stations have already been identified including Kochuveli, Kappil, Varkala and Edavai. The Thiruvananthapuram Division authorities have invited tenders for the project. "In a new scheme of station categorisation, facilities are being upgraded with the aim of helping passengers to have better travel experiences. We are considering more stations where the platform level will be raised for them to board trains easily," said an official with the Thiruvanananthapuram Division.

Raising the platform height will help passengers, especially the elderly, to board and alight trains comfortably. It will also prevent accidents which include falling in the gap between the platform and footboard. "Presently, the height of the platforms is 500 mm(medium level) and it will be raised to 840 mm(higher level) depending on the requirement at different stations," said the railway official.

The official also said that the a passenger will be able to board the train directly with just one step on the footboard which is impossible now as the platforms are at the medium level. Plans to extend the first platform at the Kochuveli Railway Station are under way.

The current platform at the Kochuveli Railway Station can accommodate only 20 coaches at a time which makes it difficult for the passengers at the coaches in the end to alight easily. The railway official also said: "This is the first time a platform is being extended after its construction. Once the platform is extended, it will be able to accommodate 24 coaches."