Reinstallation of idol held at Padmanabha temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The idol reinstallation ceremony at the shrine of Lord Narasimha at the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple was held on Wednesday. Temple thantri Tharananelloor Satheesan Namboodiripad conducted the reinstallation while thantri Tharananelloor Parameswaran Namboodiripad led the rituals. Pushpanjali Swamiyar Munchiramadom Parameswara Brahmananda Theertha was present.

Tantric rituals like Kumbhabhiskekam, nidraakalasabhishekam and praananyasam were held. Head of the erstwhile Travancore royal family Moolam Thirunal Ramavarma, temple administration committee chairman K Babu, executive officer V Ratheesan and others attended the function.