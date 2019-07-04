Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Salary and pension disbursal issues resolved

A good number of pensioners were not affected since their bill payment was made June last. 

Published: 04th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The glitches in salary and pension payments were rectified to a large extent on Wednesday, according to the Department of Treasuries. Disbursal to employees and pensioners were hit on the first two working days of the month owing to the technical glitches in the online system.

“All salary bills submitted by Wednesday noon were honoured. About 4.5 lakh of the total 5.5 lakh employees received payment until Wednesday,” said Jafar A M, director, Department of Treasuries.
“The delay occurred owing to the glitches in the Reserve Bank of India’s core banking solution e-Kuber following the heavy rains in Mumbai,” he added.

Only those who draw pension below `20,000 were affected and that too was rectified on Wednesday. 
From July, salary of all government employees is being paid to their Employee Treasury Savings Bank Account (ETSB). 

They will have the option to automatically transfer the money to bank accounts from the ETSB account.   
The NGO Association president N K Benny said that the introduction of ETSB account without sufficient preparation was the reason for the delay in payment.

