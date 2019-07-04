SPC lends helping hand to friend

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students and teachers of the Student Police Cadet Scheme in 26 schools and police officers of various police stations in Thiruvananthapuram city joined hands to mobilise fund for the treatment of a student of Chinnamma Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School at Poojappura.

The Class X student suffers from cancer. City Police Commissioner Dinendra Kashyap handed over Rs 1 lakh to the student. SPC district nodal officer M S Santhosh Kumar, city assistant nodal officer Kalyan Kumar, ASI Gopakumar, teacher at Chinnamma Memorial GHSS and CPO of the SPC scheme, Shyamkumari and the student's parents were present at the function.

The student was an active member of the SPC scheme in the school, said SPC officers. The students and teachers of all the schools responded generously to the call for help, according to the SPC officers.