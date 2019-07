Trains get additional coaches

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kanyakumari - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kanyakumari Himsagar Express trains and Bhavnagar Terminus - Kochuveli - Bhavnagar Terminus weekly express trains will be temporarily augmented to seat the increasing passengers.

An additional sleeper coach will be added for the time being to Kanyakumari - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kanyakumari Himsagar Express trains (Train No.16317 / 16318 ). The train leaving Kanyakumari will be augmented on July 5 and the train leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will be augmented on July 8. The train leaving Bhavnagar Terminus will be augmented from July 7 to 28.

One AC-3-tier will be added temporarily to Bhavnagar Terminus - Kochuveli Express.