Missing German: Cops seek help from other states

With the 10-member special team probing the disappearance of the German tourist Liza Wese clueless so far, the police department has despatched letters to the DGPs of other states seeking help.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the 10-member special team probing the disappearance of the German tourist Liza Wese clueless so far, the police department has despatched letters to the DGPs of other states seeking help. Help is sought to check whether the 31-year-old woman had reached the ashrams or spiritual spots in those states. Inquiries with domestic airlines and railways are also underway.

The police sources said they were awaiting response from the airline companies and railway officials. “If she had availed of the service of airlines or railway, we will get to know about it. We are awaiting their reply,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have managed to collect more details about Liza’s personal life from her family members and friends. One of Liza’s friends reportedly told the police that she had been an ardent traveller and would stay low key during journeys. “She said Liza is going to re-emerge sooner or later. That’s her habit,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the probe team has been receiving continuous calls of ‘Liza sightings’ from the public. Pursuit of such claims from Kallambalam, Varkala and Thrissur, proved futile. Police sources say the callers rang up the police after confusing the people they had seen with Liza. 

Liza had landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Sweden on March 7 and last spoke to her mother on March 10. Liza has been missing since then. 

German tourist Liza Wese
Comments

