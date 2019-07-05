Police raj in Kerala, says Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has charged that the state is witnessing a ‘Police raj’. He said this while addressing the 62nd annual meet of the Auditors Association at VJT Hall, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He said that women and children were not safe in the state. Referring to custodial tortures, he said that the state police had become experts in custodial torture.

Mullappally also accused the state government of extravagant indulgence despite extreme financial constraints. He said lakhs of rupees were spent for the private security of the Chief Minister. He also accused the Chief Minister of not disclosing flood relief contributions. The KPCC president said an inefficient government was ruling the state.

