Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Solo trip

Masala Coffee fame Varun Sunil talks about composing for cinema and other personal projects

Published: 05th July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been five years since Masala Coffee debuted on Kerala’s regional television. The band’s alternative take on folk songs like Kaantha has been a hit among audience across the globe, as is evident from their popularity on  YouTube. Inspired by their success, the act soon ventured into the film industry with movies like Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Solo and Tamil flick, Uriyadi.  

Now, Varun Sunil, co-founder and vocalist of the band, is set to make solo debut as a music director in a Telugu film, Rajdooth, which will be released worldwide on July 5. “My first stint with the movie industry was back in 2008, but the film was not released. On the bright side, I got to work with renowned contemporary artists like Hariharan and  Louis Banks,” he says, continuing, “I’ve composed four songs for

Rajdooth which has a plotline revolving around a road trip and has elements of romance and humour.” We chat with the musician to know more about working for the flick which has been grabbing headlines as it stars Meghamsh Srihari, son of late Telugu actor Raghumudri  Srihari and dancer Santha Kumari (popularly known as Disco Shanti).

Cinematic detail
So, being a Keralite, did he feel out of place in Tollywood? No; the answer comes without hesitation. “I have heard that Telugu people have a loving nature and working in the film made me realise that they are open to different kinds of music. I’m glad that the directors gave me the creative freedom to get my music out to the people,” says the 32-year-old artiste, about working with directors Dasari Carthyk and Arjun. Making full use of his creative license, Varun is introducing some Malayali faces to the Telugu audience including playback singer Siddharth Menon (on the track Manasuna Manasuna), Thaikkudam Bridge member Anish Krishna (on Rajanna Song) and Masala Coffee bandmate Sooraj Santhosh (with whom he shares the mic on Chusthune Unna). Having worked in independent projects throughout his career, Varun says that composing for films is a different task altogether. “As each song is placed within a certain context, you have to work with that sequence (like setting a romantic premise or to introduce the villain) within a deadline. That’s not the case with independent music,” he says.
 
Indie affair
Despite stepping into the limelight of the movie industry, the musician also has a solo project in the pipeline. “I am currently working on an album in the pop and world music genre under the Sony Music India record label,” says Varun. He hopes to drop seven songs in different south Indian languages this year. “The album will be more about expressing myself. Even though the music will be different from what we do in Masala Coffee, the project will feature some members from the act,” he winds up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp