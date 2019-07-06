Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Accused gives Thampanoor police the slip

The jail break had created an uproar till they were picked up from Palode, where the duo were hiding.

Published: 06th July 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A history-sheeter, accused of stealing ‘Bullet’ motorcycles, escaped from Thampanoor police custody on Friday. Sebin Sebastian, 28, who was nabbed from his hometown Killi near Kattakkada, fled custody when he was brought out of the lockup for taking fingerprints.

Police said the incident happened around noon. “Sebin’s handcuffs were removed as the cops were about to record his fingerprints. As they took him to the room where the fingerprint scanner was kept, he escaped jumped over the rear wall of the station,” said police.

Sebin has a few chain snatching cases registered against him in city stations. His role in ‘Bullet’ theft cases cropped up when police questioned three people, who were arrested in connection with a ‘Bullet’ robbery that happened 45 days ago. The three, including a juvenile, worked in tandem with Sebin and were coerced into revealing his role in the case.

The city police have intensified their search for the accused. The custodial escape of the culprit comes barely 10 days after two inmates escaped from a women’s prison here. The jail break had created an uproar till they were picked up from Palode, where the duo were hiding.

