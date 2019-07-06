Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Feasibility study of 17 water conservation projects to be conducted

The Jalasamrudhi project was launched in 2017 with the aim to replenish and rejuvenate water resources in the Kattakada Legislative Assembly constituency.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Jalasamrudhi project, the feasibility study of 17 new small-scale water conservation projects will be conducted. In a meeting led by MLA I B Satheesh, it was also decided on the immediate completion of six projects started last year.

The administrative sanction of Kulathummal canal small watershed development scheme, Meenapally canal watershed scheme and the construction of a bund on the Anthiyoorkonam canal will be done by July 11. In August a 'Jala Parliament' will be held with participation of students.

With the help of the groundwater department, artificial recharging will be done at public offices and Anganwadis. The boards, with the water levels will be displayed in all areas of the project where the water level has already been measured. A bund will be built in the Vilappilshala- Vittiyam canal to increase the water-holding capacity. A feasibility study about the chances of reviving groundwater in unused wells will be conducted.

Led by the Soil Research department, a soil report will be published on a constituency basis. A soil health card will be provided to all farmers. The projects of the district panchayat including renovation of ponds and bio diversity parks in schools will be used to the maximum to aid the Jalasamrudhi project.

In the meeting held in the chamber of Horticulture Mission director Justice Mohan, Land Use commissioner A Nizamuddeen, District Soil Protection officer Roy Mathew and many other officials were also present.

The Jalasamrudhi project was launched in 2017 with the aim to replenish and rejuvenate water resources in the Kattakada Legislative Assembly constituency. The project has helped the district get national and global recognition, and they have emerged second in the Southern states in terms of water conservation programmes at the National level.

