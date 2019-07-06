Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Licences soon for renting out motorbikes

Applications mostly came from Kochi and Munnar, where a large number of agencies are offering motorbikes to tourists on rent.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote tourism, the State Transport Authority (STA) meeting held on Friday decided to grant licence for renting motorcycles and cars. As many as nine applications of bike rentals and a car rental were considered for granting licence.

Applications mostly came from Kochi and Munnar, where a large number of agencies are offering motorbikes to tourists on rent.“The meeting decided to grant licence and legalise the rental service,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, STA.

All applications received before February 2, were considered for granting the licence. Around five service providers are currently operating bike rental service. The rental bikes should carry black number plates, it was decided.

