To quench fire faster

Fire hydrants will be set up in congested locations that are prone to fire outbreaks like Chalai

Published: 06th July 2019 06:42 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation is set to install 44 fire hydrants in Chalai and adjoining areas like Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple at East Fort to aid the Fire Safety Department in combating fire effectively.

Once the fire hydrants are installed, firefighters do not have to hurry to the scene with their fire engines. All they need is the fire hose and branch. These can then be fitted to the fire hydrants from which water is drawn to douse the fire.

In the first phase, 13 such fire hydrants will be set up, Mayor V K Prasanth said. The corporation will utilise its own funds for setting up the hydrants, which has been a long-pending demand of the Fire Safety Department. “The fire incidents in Chalai and nearby areas have emphasised on the necessity of setting up these fire hydrants. More than forty fire hydrants will be installed,” said the Mayor.

In the proposal submitted by the Fire Safety Department, the locations at the risk of fire breakouts have been marked and the fire hydrants will be set up in these areas. Locations, where urgent intervention is needed, will be covered in the first phase.

“Chalai, like Broadway in Ernakulam and SM Street in Kozhikode, is a highly congested place where rescue during any fire emergency necessitates a permanent source of water. We may need just four-five vehicles but refilling water is impractical. We require a regular source of water supply,” says district fire officer Abdul Rasheed K. “A fire hydrant will ensure the speedy dousing of fire,” he said.

At present, the city has only four fire hydrants -- on the premises of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.  Although there were fire hydrants at a few more locations earlier, expansion of roads and other allied activities led to its destruction. “Firefighters can directly connect to a water supply using the hydrants, saving time and ensuring the fire is doused quickly. We can use pickup trucks to carry the hose and branch,” said G Suresh Kumar, station officer, Fire and Rescue Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

