Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism Department's mobile app to help you find toilets

The mobile application has been modelled along the lines of similar apps which are used in the US and Australia to locate toilets.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Good public toilets are one of the most important pre-requisites for the development of tourism. However, for most visitors, there is no information about the locations of these toilets in the state. Now the problem has been solved. The Kerala Tourism Department has come up with a mobile application which will help in locating a toilet.

Through the application, not just the location but also the information of the type of toilet, whether Western or Indian, can also be obtained. The photograph of the institution, whether it is a restaurant, petrol pump, a wayside amenity, museum, gallery, shopping mall or railway station can also be obtained along with the working hours and holidays of the institutions.

The link has been incorporated in the official website of Kerala Tourism https://www.keralatourism.org. The application has been developed by Invis Multimedia, the IT solution provider of Kerala Tourism. A survey team did a physical inspection of about 1,000 toilets,  of which 750 toilets were shortlisted.

The mobile application has been modelled along the lines of similar apps which are used in the US and Australia to locate toilets. The intention is to provide precise information. Some of the other mobile apps available on both Android and IOS platforms include ‘Toilet Finder’, ‘Where to Pee’, ‘Sit or Squat’. The initiative of the tourism department is aimed at improving the sanitation facilities, especially for women.
“Access to well-maintained toilets is the requirement of every tourist,” said Rani George, Tourism Secretary.

She also added that the department is also coming up with an initiative to build toilets in important tourist destinations. The application will be launched officially in this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tourism Department Kerala Tourism
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp