Wheelchair users ask govt to provide benefits soon

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wheelchair users in the state have raised their demands with the government including urgent implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, especially the facility to lock wheelchairs in the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) buses and implementing the state’s Kaivalya Project under which skill training and loans are to be provided.

All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) officials approached Health Minister K K Shailaja and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan recently and submitted a petition highlighting six issues related to the employment and accessibility rights of wheelchair users. Rajeev Palluruthy, secretary of AKWRF along with John Fernandez, nominated legislator, met the ministers in this regard.

One of the demands is making wheelchair users part of the Karunya Arogya Insurance Scheme under which insurance has to be given to them irrespective of their financial status.

The other demands raised include providing the arrears pending for over a year of the beneficiaries of the Aswasa Kiranam scheme which envisages assisting caregivers of the physically and mentally-challenged bedridden patients, prioritise the job chances of differently-abled at the Employment Exchange and make issuance of autorickshaw licence easier.

“The Health and Labour Ministers responded positively. They said the departments concerned will be notified of the issues,” said Rajeev.“We want the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to be implemented in the right manner,” said Lyse Bin Muhammad, state president, AKWRF. Over 6,000 wheelchair users from across the state have registered with the Kaivalya project, of whom 40 applicants are from the capital city.

Sindhu Sudevan, president, AKWRF, Thiruvanathapuram, said: “Although we had given written complaints to the minister regarding the delay in the project, nothing has been done yet. As the beneficiaries of the Kaivalya project are wheelchair-bound, they will be able to sell their products only with support.”

If the problems highlighted are not solved soon, the AKWRF plans to stage protests the next month.