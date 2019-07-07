‘Strengthen school protection committees’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School protection committees should be strengthened in each school in the state to ensure the safety of students and to find a solution to their issues, said Mridul Eapen, State Planning Board member. He was addressing a meeting organised by Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to discuss empowerment of school protection committees.

“It is the responsibility of people to generate awareness about ensuring safety of students. So, it is essential protection committees should be strengthened in schools,” Eapen said.

He also pointed out the duty of school authorities is to ensure children are in a safe environment. “It is the duty of school authorities that students reach home safely after school hours,” he said.He also raised apprehension on domestic violence against children. “Recently, there were some incidents of harassment against children which are shocking. This should not happen any more,” he said.

Commission chairman P Suresh said strengthening school protection committees is the commission’s main agenda this year. “Support from parents and school authorities is necessary for the growth of children and the government will also extend support,” he said.

Commission members M P Antony, C J Antony, Nazeer Chaliyam, Sr Biji Jose, Fr Philip Parakkattu, Sreela Menon and Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath were also present in the meeting.