Teen killed in accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 17-year-old boy died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at Amaravila here on Saturday. The deceased is Jithu, son of Jayakumar, Kottamom. The Parassala police have registered a case.

According to police, the accident took place around 3.30 pm in front of Amaravila LMS Church when the speeding bike hit an elderly woman and then the car which threw him to the median, injuring his head grievously. Though he was rushed to the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara, his life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the hospital and will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.