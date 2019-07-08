Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Convention Centre Complex project to be revived

Groundbreaking for the much-touted Akkulam project which had hit a major roadblock is set to begin in 2020

The proposed site for International Convention Centre Complex at Akkulam  B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of uncertainty, the proposed International Convention Centre Complex (ICCC) at Akkulam is set to become a reality. The groundbreaking of the project is expected to begin in January 2020. Last week a meeting was convened by the state government with  K Raheja Corporation, partner for ICCC, to revive the project which has been deadlocked for the past several years. 

Tourism director P Balakiran said the meeting was positive and discussed the revival of the project. "The company has been told to prepare a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) as the 49 acres of land allotted were earmarked recently as dry land. Earlier, the land was in a location which comprised both wet and dry land. Since construction is not allowed in wetland, the former District Collector S Venkateshapathy had surveyed and demarcated the land into dry and wetland. So we decided to construct the complex at the dry land and we will maintain the wetland," Balakiran said. 

"Earlier, some portion of the proposed land was found adjoining to the property allotted for the National Institue of Speech and Hearing (NISH). However, the government had released that land to NISH and the present land has been surveyed. Now, the project is on and permissions are required from the city corporation and the airport to make it a reality," he said. 
The proposed C900-crore project to be built in Public Private Participation (PPP) mode will have a 1500-seat convention centre at two levels with multiple meeting rooms, a four-star hotel with 150 rooms, and a marina in the first phase. 

The first phase of the C200-crore project will have a built-up area of 16,503 square metres. Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) is entrusted with overseeing the project's coordination. The project's foundation stone was laid in 2008. 

The project had to face several hurdles including bureaucratic delay. A canal leading to the land and the lack of roads posed obstruction. The problems have been solved, said sources. The second phase will include more entertainment options including star hotels, an amphitheatre, resorts and other facilities. 
An agreement between the government and K Raheja Group was signed in 2007. The state government has 26 per cent stake in the PPP. The project will enable the growth of the capital city. 

Comments

