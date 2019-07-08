Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KASP gets a fillip as institutions that differed also chip in

According to health authorities, except SCTIMST all others have joined the scheme. 

Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a shot in the arm for the newly launched Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhatthi (KASP), a health-insurance scheme, the institutions which had objected being part of the scheme, have now decided to join the same. 

Four premier health institutions in the state -  Regional Cancer Centre Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Cancer Centre Thalassery, Cochin Cancer Research Institute Kalamassery and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) Thiruvananthapuram - had raised objection citing the low packaged rates fixed for various procedures under KASP. According to health authorities, except SCTIMST all others have joined the scheme. 

“The concerns raised by all these institutions, except SCTIMST, have been sorted out. They are now part of the KASP. In the case of SCTIMST, they are demanding an increase in the packaged rates. They have also written to the Department of Science and Technology. We are awaiting their response. Once it arrives, we will have another round of discussion with them,” said Rathan U Kelkar, special officer, KASP. 
The special officer said the Health Department as part of boosting enrolment drive has decided to conduct more camps. The department has constituted a nine-member resource group for studying the cost of drugs. “The enrolment process is progressing well. Our target is to ensure the enrolment of 41 lakh beneficiaries families. Sixty per cent of enrolment has been completed. The remaining ones will also be enrolled,” added Rathan. 

In case of the resource group, it has been entrusted with the task of collecting the details from medical college and other major hospitals regarding drugs, consumables and implements prescribed to be bought from outside.

