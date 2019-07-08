Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pazhavangadi temple goes for major makeover

The reconstruction is mainly done to prevent stormwater from flowing into the shrine, temple authorities said

Pazhavangadi temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Pazhavangadi Sree Maha Ganapathy temple in the city has undergone a huge makeover. A relaxation in dress code is also planned when the temple will be rededicated on June 11.

Idol reinstallation and Kumbhabhishekam rituals which started on Friday will conclude on July 16. The whole temple has been reconstructed with the sanctum sanctorum and sub-shrines reflecting the traditional Kerala temple architecture style. The colourful compound wall with beautiful figurines is a sight to behold.
Temple authorities said the reconstruction was mainly done to prevent stormwater flowing into the shrine. “During monsoon, rainwater flows into the temple. Sometimes, there is knee-deep water and it requires hours of cleaning to remove the mud. A Shudhikalasam is done after every flooding,” said temple manager Rajendran Nair.

Now, after renovation, the temple compound is 4.5 feet above road level. The sanctum sanctorum can be viewed from the footpath. The temple has a new layout altogether. Its main sanctum has been centralised while earlier it was situated towards the north. Sub shrines and the main sanctum of Lord Ganapathi are built of high-quality granite brought from Mylady in Tamil Nadu.

The inner space of the main sanctum has been increased. All the sanctums have conical roofing with teak ceiling. It is then covered with copper plates. The chuttambalam sports steel railings without blocking the view from outside. 

A new thidapalli, the temple kitchen, has been built on the left of the sanctum as per Vastu Shastra.
 Only wood will be used for cooking. The nivedyam for the deity will be prepared here while prasadam for distribution will be made in a spacious facility in the nearby building.

Change in dress code

Men need not enter the chuttambalam bare-chested any longer. They are allowed to wear a shirt while coming for darshan. Even those wearing pants can enter the shrine. As in the past, women can wear a churidar, saree or frock while visiting the shrine. 

“Relaxation does not mean people can wear any kind of dress. Only decent clothing appropriate for temple visit is allowed,” the temple manager said.  

