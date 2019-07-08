Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to host meet on revival of Financial Corporation

The Kerala Financial Corporation will host the meeting, which aims to chart out a plan to revitalise SFCs, that have been facing severe challenges after economic liberalisation.  

Published: 08th July 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister Dr TM Thomas Issac (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of the Council of State Industrial Development and Investment Corporations of India (COSIDICI) will be held here on July 9 to finalise the business plan of State Finance Corporations (SFCs).   

The Kerala Financial Corporation will host the meeting, which aims to chart out a plan to revitalise SFCs, that have been facing severe challenges after economic liberalisation.  

“SFCs were set up more than five decades ago with the objective of promoting small and medium enterprises to achieve balanced regional growth. Their fortunes declined after the opening up of the economy in 1990s. Now COSIDICI is taking efforts to revitalize SFCs,” said Sanjeev Kaushik, chairman and managing director of KFC, and also the Principal Secretary (Finance) to the state.

COSIDICI was established in 1976 as a federation of 18 State Financial Corporations, 29 State Industrial Development Corporations (SIDCs) and nine State Industrial Infrastructure & Investment Corporations (SIICs).

“The meeting will finalise the plan to revitalize SFCs. The MSME sector contributes 40 per cent to the country’s exports and 45 per cent to the country’s industrial output,” said Sanjeev Kaushik.
“Some of the units financed by SFCs have become big industrial groups. Some examples are Infosys, Biocon, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cremica” Kaushik added.

COSIDICI meeting is among a slew of programmes to revive SFCs and MSMEs. The Reserve Bank of India has constituted an expert committee on MSMEs, under the chairmanship of U K Sinha, to suggest long-term solutions for the growth of MSME sector. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COSIDICI SFC Kerala Financial Corporation Kerala economy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp