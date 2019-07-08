KCFS to ensure scientific disposal of cooking oil 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure cooking oil is not reused, the Kerala Commissionerate of Food Safety (KCFS) has taken measures for the collection of used cooking oil from food business operators (FBO) across the city. Titled RUCO or 'Repurpose Used Cooking Oil', a survey is being conducted by the Food Safety Department to find the disposal methods of cooking oil by FBOs in the city.

In this regard, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed the limit of Total Polar Compound (compounds formed when the oil undergoes degradation due to the exposure to elevated temperatures) to a maximum of 25 per cent beyond which vegetable oil is considered unsuitable for use. High rate of TPCs have a negative effect on health. Hypertension, liver disease and increased cholesterol are some of the health risks posed by their consumption.

FBOs who use more than 50 litres of cooking oil per day are required to maintain a record with details such as the type of oil, quantity used and discarded, date, mode of disposal, and the agency which collects the discarded oil. “Cooking oil is reused by most restaurants and food outlets in the district. This poses severe health risks. To control the repeated usage of cooking oil, we are conducting a survey on the cooking oil used by food business operators in the city. The inspection will be completed in two months," said Mini A K, Joint Commissioner of Food Safety (enforcement). The food safety authorities have identified more than 15 FBOs in the city who use above 50 litres of cooking oil per day.

“It has been brought to our notice that there are several agencies collecting cooking oil but we are unsure about the disposal methods. Once the survey is completed, a meeting will be held with the agencies involved," said a food safety official. The official also said cooking oil dumped in water bodies posed a threat to the environment and thus a scientific disposal of cooking oil has to be ensured.