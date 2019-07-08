Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KCFS to ensure scientific disposal of cooking oil 

Titled RUCO or 'Repurpose Used Cooking Oil', a survey is being conducted by the Food Safety Department to find the disposal methods of cooking oil by FBOs in the city.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure cooking oil is not reused, the Kerala Commissionerate of Food Safety (KCFS) has taken measures for the collection of used cooking oil from food business operators (FBO) across the city. Titled RUCO or 'Repurpose Used Cooking Oil', a survey is being conducted by the Food Safety Department to find the disposal methods of cooking oil by FBOs in the city.

In this regard, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed the limit of Total Polar Compound (compounds formed when the oil undergoes degradation due to the exposure to elevated temperatures) to a maximum of 25 per cent beyond which vegetable oil is considered unsuitable for use. High rate of TPCs have a negative effect on health. Hypertension, liver disease and increased cholesterol are some of the health risks posed by their consumption. 

FBOs who use more than 50 litres of cooking oil per day are required to maintain a record with details such as the type of oil, quantity used and discarded, date, mode of disposal, and the agency which collects the discarded oil. “Cooking oil is reused by most restaurants and food outlets in the district.  This poses severe health risks. To control the repeated usage of cooking oil, we are conducting  a survey on the cooking oil used by food business operators in the city. The inspection will be completed in two months," said Mini A K, Joint Commissioner of Food Safety (enforcement). The food safety authorities have identified more than 15 FBOs in the city who use above 50 litres of cooking oil per day. 

“It has been brought to our notice that there are several agencies collecting cooking oil but we are unsure about the disposal methods. Once the survey is completed, a meeting will be held with the agencies involved," said a food safety official. The official also said cooking oil dumped in water bodies posed a threat to the environment and thus a scientific disposal of cooking oil has to be ensured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cooking oil KCFS FSSAI Food safety
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp