Health squads to conduct inspections in hostels

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 health squads of the corporation will conduct inspections at hostels across the city following frequent cases of food poisoning. The quality of food served and water used for cooking will be checked.The decision came after the corporation received complaints of food poisoning at the YMCA hostel at Palayam. Its mess was subsequently asked to shut down. "Some of the inmates had raised complaints of food poisoning. We inspected the hostel and found that the wastewater was leaking into the well,” said Prakash S, health supervisor.

The hostel authorities, however, said the water in the well was not used for cooking or drinking purposes. The hostel was subsequently asked to clean the well, repair leakage of wastewater into the well and check the quality of water after cleaning.

The hostel authorities, however, denied any case of food poisoning. “Four students were affected with viral fever a few days ago and we asked them to go home so that other students wouldn't be affected,” said a hostel authority. They also said if it was a case of food poisoning, then everyone, including staff, would have been affected but no such incident was reported.