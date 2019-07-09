Koyikkal Palace to sport a new look

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The centuries-old Koyikkal Palace in Nedumangad is all set to sport a new look with the commencement of the second phase of renovation works in the palace. The palace which is under the Archaeology Department will undergo renovation in three aspects.

It will receive a modern coin display section, a historical 3D video projection which will offer insights into the five prominent artisan groups in the yesteryears and will also include setting up of a refreshment area and museum shop. An amount of Rs 62.73 lakh has been sanctioned under the museums strengthening project of the central government and the works will be completed soon.

The folklore and numismatics museum will soon get a brand new gallery which will let the visitor experience the collection of coins in a wholesome manner. The coins will be arranged in such a manner that the visitor will get to see both the obverse and reverse sides of the coin. “It is for the first time that such a display is being set up in a museum in the state,” says R Chandran Pillai, executive director of Keralam - Museum of History and Heritage, the nodal agency for all museums under the Government of Kerala.

The museum will also have a dedicated 3D projection area which will display how the five major traditional artisan communities used their tools using a video. “Instead of just exhibiting cultural heritage artefacts, the videos detailing how these tools are utilised will be screened, thereby offering a peek into the ways of the past. For instance, if you happen to see a potter's wheel, would you know how it works? The videos will document the processes involved in the workshops of these artisans,” says Chandran Pillai.

he videos will feature the Panchakammalas which comprise artisan groups such as the potters, blacksmith, goldsmith, carpenter and brass smith. “Mere display of the artefacts is not enough and hence we thought of creating short 3D videos and screening them so that the visitors will get the idea of the craft involved. The entire process involved in creating these artefacts will be displayed,” he adds.

The five-minute videos detailing the processes will be created after visiting the artisans who are still involved in the craft and documenting the process in their workshops.Further, a museum shop selling souvenirs and replicas of the collection will be set up. A refreshment area comprising a coffee shop will also be set up in the second phase of renovation activities.