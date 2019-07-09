Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Koyikkal Palace to sport a new look

E62.73 lakh has been sanctioned for renovation works in the centuries-old palace

Published: 09th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Koyikkal Palace  Kerala Tourism

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The centuries-old Koyikkal Palace in Nedumangad is all set to sport a new look with the commencement of the second phase of renovation works in the palace. The palace which is under the Archaeology Department will undergo renovation in three aspects.

It will receive a modern coin display section, a historical 3D video projection which will offer insights into the five prominent artisan groups in the yesteryears and will also include setting up of a refreshment area and museum shop. An amount of Rs 62.73 lakh has been sanctioned under the museums strengthening project of the central government and the works will be completed soon.

The folklore and numismatics museum will soon get a brand new gallery which will let the visitor experience the collection of coins in a wholesome manner. The coins will be arranged in such a manner that the visitor will get to see both the obverse and reverse sides of the coin. “It is for the first time that such a display is being set up in a museum in the state,” says R Chandran Pillai, executive director of Keralam - Museum of History and Heritage, the nodal agency for all museums under the Government of Kerala.

The museum will also have a dedicated 3D projection area which will display how the five major traditional artisan communities used their tools using a video. “Instead of just exhibiting cultural heritage artefacts, the videos detailing how these tools are utilised will be screened, thereby offering a peek into the ways of the past. For instance, if you happen to see a potter's wheel, would you know how it works? The videos will document the processes involved in the workshops of these artisans,” says Chandran Pillai.

he videos will feature the Panchakammalas which comprise artisan groups such as the potters, blacksmith, goldsmith, carpenter and brass smith. “Mere display of the artefacts is not enough and hence we thought of creating short 3D videos and screening them so that the visitors will get the idea of the craft involved. The entire process involved in creating these artefacts will be displayed,” he adds.

The five-minute videos detailing the processes will be created after visiting the artisans who are still involved in the craft and documenting the process in their workshops.Further, a museum shop selling souvenirs and replicas of the collection will be set up. A refreshment area comprising a coffee shop will also be set up in the second phase of renovation activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koyikkal Palace
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp