KPCC plans protests against government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership in the state has decided to launch a string of protests against the government on the first anniversary of last year’s floods. Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president, said on Monday that the party’s political affairs committee has decided to take out protest marches against the state government. On August 14, the first anniversary of the devastating floods, protest gatherings will be held at Kuttanad, Chengannur, Ranni, Aranmula, Aluva, Paravur, Chalakudy, Cheruthoni and Panamaram where the flood had wreaked major havoc. Flood victims will also take part in the protest programme, Mullappally said.

The UDF will take out a protest march on July 15 against the ‘state government’s negligence’ of local self-government bodies. A two-day camp for party members will be conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies in Neyyar Dam on August 2 and 3. Meanwhile, the state party revamp will be conducted before July 31. Mullappally, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy will hold preliminary discussions on the revamp and discuss the same with the political affairs committee members and finalise the list.

Party gearing up for bypolls

The party will start its preparations for byelections in six assembly constituencies. Senior leaders have been given responsibility of each constituency, said Mullappally. He announced that party leadership will request Youth Congress not to go ahead with its organisational elections and make an alternative arrangement in the wake of byelections.

Party sub-committee chairman M M Hassan and members K Sudhakaran and K V Thomas will explain about the construction of homes for flood victims. The KPCC president said M Liju, P C Vishnunath and Sajeev Joseph have been given responsibility to reconstitute the block committees which were disbanded following the party defeat in Alappuzha.

Party awareness

