MRI facility launched at cheaper rate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama Charitable Hospital will offer MRI diagnostic facilities at subsidised rates. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the facility at 9 am on July 16. The new MRI unit has a sophisticated GE Signa Explorer 1.5 tesla MRI machine. A 10-bed neonatal intensive care unit will also be inaugurated.

Swami Golokananda will deliver the keynote address. The function will be attended by Mayor V K Prasanth, Swami Mokshavratananda, Jubilee Memorial Hospital managing director Fr Cletus Vincent, Infosys former co-chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Siddhartha varsity Vice-Chancellor Balakrishna Shetty and Sasthamangalam councillor Bindu Sreekumar