Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

These women brave rough weather and rule waters of Neyyar Dam

Six women have been driving the boats since DTPC launched the service at Neyyar Dam 26 years ago

Published: 09th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The women drivers at the DTPC quay in Neyyar Dam  Vincent Pulickal

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six women boat drivers run the boat service at Neyyar Dam, which is run by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). This June, the boat service completed 26 years and most of the women drivers have spent as much time there. B Saraswathi, one of the first to join, recalls the initial days as a life-changing experience. "I grew up in a place surrounded by water.

However, the initial lessons included swimming and I learnt it. We overcame a lot of fears. There are days when the rough weather brings some fear even now. Our experience helps us a lot," she said. Baby R, another driver who has finished 25 years, seemed as excited as any tourist when she took the boat for the day's first journey. "No matter how many times I do this, it still feels new. I never get bored," she said.

Apart from them, Nirmala C, Sukumari S, Sheela V and Kumari Thangam are the other drivers. They handle three safari boats, two with seven seats each and a 15-seater. Most of them got the job, after they were selected through the Special Component Plan. They completed their training at Veli with flying colours, acing it from swimming to mechanical work. However, they had to wait another three years before they got the job.

That was when the DTPC began boating at Neyyar Dam. Years later, a major worry is that the number of trips has gone down. "Accidents always pull down the numbers. Now, there are private services in Poovar, which are much preferred by tour operators compared to our service," the women say. Sukumari, the most experienced of them, with 30 years at the wheel asserts they are as fit like in the initial days. "After the Thattekadu incident (which took the life of 18 people, including 15 children), we all retook our tests.

Our swimming and other necessary skills were tested then. And then there is the confidence that comes with many years of experience," she said. These women manage the service with confidence, working eight hours a day, their income barely enough to make ends meet. Their job is not permanent, even after all these years. They are due to retire when they reach 58 in a few years time without many benefits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neyyar Dam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp