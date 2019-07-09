These women brave rough weather and rule waters of Neyyar Dam

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six women boat drivers run the boat service at Neyyar Dam, which is run by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). This June, the boat service completed 26 years and most of the women drivers have spent as much time there. B Saraswathi, one of the first to join, recalls the initial days as a life-changing experience. "I grew up in a place surrounded by water.

However, the initial lessons included swimming and I learnt it. We overcame a lot of fears. There are days when the rough weather brings some fear even now. Our experience helps us a lot," she said. Baby R, another driver who has finished 25 years, seemed as excited as any tourist when she took the boat for the day's first journey. "No matter how many times I do this, it still feels new. I never get bored," she said.

Apart from them, Nirmala C, Sukumari S, Sheela V and Kumari Thangam are the other drivers. They handle three safari boats, two with seven seats each and a 15-seater. Most of them got the job, after they were selected through the Special Component Plan. They completed their training at Veli with flying colours, acing it from swimming to mechanical work. However, they had to wait another three years before they got the job.

That was when the DTPC began boating at Neyyar Dam. Years later, a major worry is that the number of trips has gone down. "Accidents always pull down the numbers. Now, there are private services in Poovar, which are much preferred by tour operators compared to our service," the women say. Sukumari, the most experienced of them, with 30 years at the wheel asserts they are as fit like in the initial days. "After the Thattekadu incident (which took the life of 18 people, including 15 children), we all retook our tests.

Our swimming and other necessary skills were tested then. And then there is the confidence that comes with many years of experience," she said. These women manage the service with confidence, working eight hours a day, their income barely enough to make ends meet. Their job is not permanent, even after all these years. They are due to retire when they reach 58 in a few years time without many benefits.