Tamil Nadu youth falls from 4-storey building, dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A city hotel employee from Tamil Nadu, Sivakumar, 20, fell to his death from a four-storied building near Gandhari Amman Kovil, Thampanoor, in the early hours of Monday. He was last seen talking on his mobile atop an unprotected terrace. Sivakumar had reportedly been warned by a security man to be cautious while on the terrace that did not have a parapet wall.

Around 12.30 am, he slipped and fell down, the police said. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police said the employees of the hotel were staying in that building.