Central Archives building to be converted into museum

The Central Archives building which tells the history of the erstwhile Kingdom of Travancore, will be renovated at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore and converted into a museum.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Archives building which tells the history of the erstwhile Kingdom of Travancore, will be renovated at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore and converted into a museum. Around one-crore administrative records of the Travancore kingdom dating back to the 15th century are kept in the building located in Pazhavangadi, Thiruvananthapuram. Other records include those of the Sri

Padmanabha Swamy Temple, harbour records of customs duty at the port, records of the High Court of Travancore and the Munsiff Court of Neyyattinkara on palm leaves and the Travancore Gazette and Settlement in booklet form. These will be shifted to the University of Kerala, Karyavattom campus, as soon as a new plot is identified.

The palm leaves have been protected with the application of lemongrass oil. Digitisation of over 60,000 palm leaf records is under way and records are transcribed to other languages. The physical renovation work began last year. The damaged roof was replaced with new timber, tiles were restored and roof boards replaced with new ones. Work is under dway to reinforce the foundation by laying concrete around the base of the building. New electric cables are being installed and the officials are keen to restore the building without damaging the original framework. 

Ramachandran Kadannappally, Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, evaluated the work by visiting the archives recently. "The conservation work aims to create a sense of antiquity for the new generation rather than as an exhibition area," said the minister. 
According to P Biju, assistant director of the Department of Archives, the works of two blocks are under way. "The conservation of the main building will begin soon after Onam. Palm leaves will be shifted to the Karyavattom campus after we sign a MoU," Biju added.

