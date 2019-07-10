CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hold meeting of police officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complaints against the police following the custodial death of a man at Nedumkandam police station, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of police officers at Thiruvananthapuram on July 16.

Officers, from the State Police Chief to Station House Officers, are slated to attend the meeting.

The Chief Minister had categorically said the government would not protect any erring officers involved in abuse of power and no one involved in custodial death would be in service.