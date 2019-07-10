Corp cracks whip on shops and buildings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation has initiated action against those establishments that close their parking spaces and build other structures in its place. The offenders include shopping centres, multiplexes and apartment complexes. In the initial stage, more than 100 offenders were identified and notices are being issued to all. More such violations are to be identified in the coming days.

Within a month of receiving the notice, the recipients should respond to either the Mayor, secretary or chairman of the Town Planning Standing Committee. Recipients are expected to clear all the structures in the area demarcated for parking in the original plan. If they are not cleared within the time frame given by the Corporation, a hefty fine is to be charged and the illegal structures will be demolished.

“It is a common practice now for buildings in the city to show a bigger parking area in the initial plan. After getting the number and necessary permissions, they change the structure and build something else in the area. Till now we did not have any mechanism in place to spot such violations. We have a squad from the engineering section working on it now. The raids are to be conducted on a routine basis” Mayor V K Prasanth told Express.

The issue was also raised in the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

“We should stop giving permits to such buildings. It is the responsibility of the person constructing the building to find sufficient parking space. If they do not have it, we should withhold permission. Checking on them intermittently is also helpful. This can help solve traffic issues in many places,” said Peter Solomon, councillor.

Meanwhile, Sasthamangalam councillor Bindhu Sreekumar also raised similar issues.

“Private parties even place boards outside their shops claiming the area including the footpath as parking lot in many places. Many shops on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch do not have any parking space. There are many makeshift eateries which also cause parking problems. When we crack down on them, unions raise their head and oppose the actions. This should stop,” she said.