CSI medical college officials  accused of fund embezzlement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Treasurer of CSI South Kerala Diocese (SKD) has raised allegations of financial misappropriation against office bearers of Dr Somerwell Memorial CSI Medical College, including its former director Dr Bennet Abraham. However, Bennet denied the allegations and termed it part of a political vendetta against him.

CSI SKD’s treasurer D N Calvin Kisto alleged Bennet and four others associated with the college embezzled Rs 1.77 crore through 49 transactions in the academic year 2017-18.

According to the complaint, Bennet, former college comptroller P Thankaraj, former principal Dr P Madhusoodanan, CSI SKD Medical Mission former treasurer Rasalayyan and their aide. Rosemary launched a conspiracy to embezzle money belonging to the college. The money was transferred by cheques to 32 accounts that did not have any association with the college, said Kisto in his complaint.