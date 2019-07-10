Despite opposition, collection of parking fees to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as its paid parking initiative on city roads has kicked up a row, the city Corporation has decided not to do away with fee collection from parking areas managed by the civic body.

The BJP, which is the main opposition party in the Corporation, has brought a resolution against the pay-and-park facility on the roadside, alleging fee collection was ‘illegal’. After long hours of discussions in the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday amid loud protests by Opposition members, the council decided not to go back from the existing practice.

“Feasible suggestions from the council are to be considered. Already there are existing regulations about not collecting money from individuals who park their vehicles to buy medicines or for other emergencies or from those who are visiting temples or such places. We have the power to regulate traffic through our traffic regulatory committees,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.