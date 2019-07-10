Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fishmongers in a soup

Footfalls decline at Palayam's Connemara fish market from where stale fish was seized; officials say raids will continue across state

Fishmongers at Connemara market are a worried lot after sales took a dip following the seizure of stale fish from the market BP Deepu

By  Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pall of gloom has settled on the Connemara fish market in Palayam since 150 kilos of stale fish were seized from the market.

On Tuesday, a day after a joint inspection by the Food Safety Department, Fisheries Department and City Corporation, the fishers had a difficult time convincing buyers that they were indeed selling fresh fish. Sailentran R, who runs a hotel in Pothencode, couldn't refrain from asking the fishmonger about the recent fiasco. 

“I always buy fish from here and till date, I have received only fresh fish. It was shocking to learn that stale fish was seized from here,” he said.
The sales have been hit, the fishmongers lamented. “Very few have turned up to buy fish. We only deal in small fish and it is mostly those who can't sell off their highly priced fish who tend to stock up stale ones. A single culprit is enough to cause trouble for the rest of us," said 58-year-old Lourde Leela, a fish vendor who hails from Veli. 

The fishmongers stressed on the need to ensure that stale and adulterated fish weren't entering the state. “Regular checks need to be undertaken at wholesale markets in the city like Pangodu,” said Selvarani, a vendor who hails from Vizhinjam.
For regular customers, the news came as a big surprise. 
Nineteen-year-old aviation student Athira J Moorthy said for the past 23 years, her father has been relying on the market for his catering business. 
“We depend on the market for everything, for vegetables and fish. When we learnt of the stale fish, it was upsetting. But I also think the garbage mound next to the market needs to be cleaned. The stench from the garbage is a big issue. Along with confiscating stale fish, they should also ensure that the market stays hygienic,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has said stringent checks will be continued. 
The raid was part of the second phase of the department's Operation Sagar Rani launched in 2017. 
“There is a decision to bring all markets under surveillance to ensure that stale and adulterated fish are not sold. Such raids are set to continue in other markets across the state on a regular basis,” said A K Mini, joint food safety commissioner (enforcement). 
“The samples taken during the raid are being analysed in our labs. Similar surprise checks are being undertaken in the check posts as well to prevent the entry of adulterated fish,” she added.

