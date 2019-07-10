Helmetless pillion rider to attract fine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ensure pillion riders of two-wheelers wear helmets and back seat passengers in cars are secured by seat belts. Failure to comply may lead to fines and rejection of insurance claims. Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal, in separate letters to State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, has asked the two departments to ensure these safety rules are adhered to.



Jyothilal wants to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court verdict of 2015 to make the safety rules mandatory. The letters came in the wake of wide non-compliance of rules by the public.



Failure to comply with the safety rules would result in denial of insurance claims in the case of accidents, said the letter. The Kerala High Court had also made similar verdict in 2015 to make helmet mandatory for pillion riders as per Sec 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.