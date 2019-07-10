Helmetless pillion rider to attract fine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ensure pillion riders of two-wheelers wear helmets and back seat passengers in cars are secured by seat belts. Failure to comply may lead to fines and rejection of insurance claims. Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal, in separate letters to State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, has asked the two departments to ensure these safety rules are adhered to.
Jyothilal wants to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court verdict of 2015 to make the safety rules mandatory. The letters came in the wake of wide non-compliance of rules by the public.
Failure to comply with the safety rules would result in denial of insurance claims in the case of accidents, said the letter. The Kerala High Court had also made similar verdict in 2015 to make helmet mandatory for pillion riders as per Sec 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ensure pillion riders of two-wheelers wear helmets and back seat passengers in cars are secured by seat belts. Failure to comply may lead to fines and rejection of insurance claims. Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal, in separate letters to State Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief, has asked the two departments to ensure these safety rules are adhered to.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Global IT spends to grow only 0.6 per cent in 2019
Hospital sector on recovery path after more than two years of underperformance
Kenya MP returns to Aurangabad after 30 years to repay Rs 200
Cabinet approves transgender bill
Sri Lanka to implement free visa on arrival for 39 countries, excludes India
India vs New Zealand: Fans react with memes as Jadeja's heroics can't take India over the line