Homes built as part of Care Home Project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Care Home project of the state government, Sashi's family is one of the many who received houses after losing ther homes in the August floods.



Daily wage labourer Sashi and wife Sajitha who reside in Perunkadavila panchayat had approached the district collector earlier seeking help. An amount of I5 lakh was received towards constructing a new home.

The 530-square-foot house was constructed in three-cents plot in a period of four months. Keys to the newly constructed house were handed over by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at a district level programme held at Government School, Aruvippuram.

A residential complex is being built for the landless in eight gramapanchayats under the Kilimanoor block panchayat. The foundation stone-laying ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 4 pm by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes AK Balan.