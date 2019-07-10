Institute of Advanced Virology to be autonomous

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) which carries out high-end research and studies in virology is slated to become autonomous. As part of it, a governing council chaired by the Chief Minister with internationally renowned virologists as its members and a research council are to be formed. IAV operating from Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal, is expected to become operational in January 2020.

“Being an autonomous institution helps IAV avoid procedural delays while planning research activities. Also, it enables collaboration with national and international research agencies,” said GM Nair, advisor, Kerala Biotechnology Commission and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

The other proposal submitted before the government is a list of international faculty who could be appointed on an adjunct basis.

He said KSCSTE, which is spearheading the establishment of the institute, is now in the process of finding a full-time director and procuring equipment for the research laboratory.



“For finding a director, a five-member committee with former director-general of ICMR N K Ganguly has been appointed. To procure equipment, detailed guidelines on the method of procurement and technical specifications has been released,” said Nair.

The Department of Science and Technology in a proposal submitted to the government said assessment of the institute’s functioning should be based on patents sanctioned and for the same, a small incubation system in line with the facility at the University of Turku in Finland could be set up. “While eight departments are slated to come up, efforts have been made to make the Departments of Clinical Virology and Viral Diagnostics operational as early as possible. The diagnostic facility is also slated to come up soon. This enables quick evaluation during an epidemic outbreak,” said an official.

Meanwhile, there was a rift between KSCSTE and Health Department as the former is said to have complained to the CM that the latter has not taken them into confidence yet.