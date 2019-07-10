Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karunya beneficiaries to get free care till March ’20

Earlier, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac stated KBS would be discontinued as KASP has been rolled out.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as confusion prevails over availing treatment under Karunya Benevolent Scheme (KBS), the state Health Department on Tuesday clarified that those who are eligible for treatment under KBS would not encounter any problems as it has been decided to extend free treatment till March 31, 2020. As per the order, those who don’t have RSBY/Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) cards can avail treatment at hospitals empanelled under KASP. However, treatment is to be carried out as per the packages and costs approved under KASP.

Treatment cost for hospitals is to be reimbursed by Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala (CHIAK), which is the state’s health agency for Ayushman Bharat aligned with KASP.
“As per Karunya scheme, a family was eligible for one-time financial assistance of Rs two lakh. In the case of kidney transplantation, it was Rs three lakh. But through KASP, a family gets an annual coverage of Rs five lakh,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister. 

At the same time, Health Department sources said problems are likely to crop up as beneficiaries have to shift from assurance mode, provided by KBS, to KASP’s insurance mode. “The fact is KASP is better than KBS. But the hospitals empanelled under KASP are lesser than those under KBS. Reason for the same is low procedure cost which brings financial burden to hospitals. Also, the enrolment drive for KASP is sluggish. All these create problems for patients,” said a source. 

Those families having an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh could avail KBS. Since its inception in 2012, as many as 2,39,044 approached Karunya for assistance. They were also sanctioned an amount of Rs 2,318.09 crore. In the previous year itself, under KBS, 38,826 people were provided with an assistance of Rs 462.16 crore. 

Earlier, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac stated KBS would be discontinued as KASP has been rolled out. He also added that alternative arrangements will be made for those who are left out due to unavailability of RSBY/KASP cards to avail free treatment. KBS ceased to exist on June 30. 

TAGS
Thomas Isaac Karunya
