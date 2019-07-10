Minister visits farm, says cows ill-treated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran said cows lodged in a private dairy farm near Sree Padmanabha Swami temple could be handed over to temple authorities if needed, as they were found to be ill-treated by owners. He visited the dairy farm on Tuesday following reports of ill-treatment of cows.

“The cows are not looked after well. I may direct the District Collector to adopt the cows and hand them over to the temple,” said the Minister. There are over 30 cows in the farm which functions without a proper roof and a regular cleaning mechanism.

He spoke to a farm worker who admitted the cows were not fed regularly as the trust lacked funds.

He directed an executive officer of the temple to provide fodder to the cows on a temporary basis. The temple has its own dairy farm to meet the milk requirements of the shrine. According to the Minister, further action on the farm would be taken after speaking with trust members.