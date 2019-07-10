Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister visits farm, says cows ill-treated

According to the Minister, further action on the farm would be taken after speaking with trust members.  

Published: 10th July 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugrated the event

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugrated the event. (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran said cows lodged in a private dairy farm near Sree Padmanabha Swami temple could be handed over to temple authorities if needed, as they were found to be ill-treated by owners. He visited the dairy farm on Tuesday following reports of ill-treatment of cows.  

“The cows are not looked after well. I may direct the District Collector to adopt the cows and hand them over to the temple,” said the Minister. There are over 30 cows in the farm which functions without a proper roof and a regular cleaning mechanism. 

He spoke to a farm worker who admitted the cows were not fed regularly as the trust lacked funds. 
He directed an executive officer of the temple to provide fodder to the cows on a temporary basis. The temple has its own dairy farm to meet the milk requirements of the shrine. According to the Minister, further action on the farm would be taken after speaking with trust members.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp