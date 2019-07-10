‘Operation Night Riders’ inspections to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Although the strike conducted by inter-state private bus operators against 'Operation Night Riders' (an initiative launched by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) to nab interstate buses that operate without a permit and violate several norms) concluded on July 1, the department continued the inspection in 170 buses in the city. Eighteen buses were found flouting rules in the inspection conducted from July 1.

“Although private buses continue to violate rules, there is a drastic change in the attitude of many private bus operators and they are willing to abide by the rules," said an official with the Transport Department. He also said strict action would be taken for permit violation against buses operating in inter-state routes. A chargesheet has been prepared against 307 buses in Thiruvananthapuram - the total number of private buses found violating rules since the Kallada bus incident. I14,6,000 was collected as fine from the bus drivers.

The strike was withdrawn after the government refused to accept their demands. The bus operators had agreed to the government's demand that they will not operate stage carriage services where a passenger pays extra fare either for the whole journey or for stages in the journey. They will also provide the list of passengers to the nodal officer of Operation Night Riders.