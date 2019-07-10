Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Research collaboration to study ancient port town of Muziris

It also involves studying Pattanam’s contemporary sites within and outside India.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based PAMA Institute for the Advancement of Trans-disciplinary Archaeological Sciences and Amity University would collaborate in archaeological studies on Pattanam (Muziris), an ancient port town in Ernakulam. 

It also involves studying Pattanam’s contemporary sites within and outside India. The maritime port sites of this phase (5th BCE to 5th CE) from Gujarat to Bengal would be explored, researched and conserved, said director of PAMA P J Cherian.

PAMA chairman RVG Menon and Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation president W Selvamurthy signed the MoU to share research and academic resources in archaeology, architecture, anthropology, history, civil engineering, geography, geo-informatics, remote sensing and community development domains.

Amity, with its network of ten universities within India and 15 campuses abroad, through this MoU will open up advanced archaeological studies among their faculty and students as PhD co-supervisors, dissertation themes, assignments and internships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muziris
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp