Research collaboration to study ancient port town of Muziris

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based PAMA Institute for the Advancement of Trans-disciplinary Archaeological Sciences and Amity University would collaborate in archaeological studies on Pattanam (Muziris), an ancient port town in Ernakulam.

It also involves studying Pattanam’s contemporary sites within and outside India. The maritime port sites of this phase (5th BCE to 5th CE) from Gujarat to Bengal would be explored, researched and conserved, said director of PAMA P J Cherian.

PAMA chairman RVG Menon and Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation president W Selvamurthy signed the MoU to share research and academic resources in archaeology, architecture, anthropology, history, civil engineering, geography, geo-informatics, remote sensing and community development domains.

Amity, with its network of ten universities within India and 15 campuses abroad, through this MoU will open up advanced archaeological studies among their faculty and students as PhD co-supervisors, dissertation themes, assignments and internships.