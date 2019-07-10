Revised rates delay memorial park 

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To honour the fishermen who lost their lives in the Ockhi cyclone, an Ockhi memorial park was to be set up in Pozhiyoor. However, technical issues pose an obstruction to tender proceedings, thereby delaying them. The technical sanction was delayed as the rate of components and equipment in the park was revised halfway into the proceedings in April.

Following the rate revision, a new estimate was required. "The project is being undertaken by the Irrigation Department. Initial rates were allotted without research. This paved way to their revision. Once we receive the revised estimate, tender proceedings can be completed. Ockhi Park will garner a large number of tourists. The revival of tourism will also supplement the income of residents," said KA Ansalan MLA. The MLA Area Development Scheme fund of Ansalan is being utilised for the park.

The park will be built near the Pozhiyoor stadium close to the estuary. Forty-cents of land will be utilised for the project which will have rides for children and recreational areas. The budget of the project is I51 lakh.

The Tourism Department is planning a project involving Poovar and Pozhiyoor which comprises unexplored regions. The Ockhi park, once finished, will be part of this project. "If everything goes as planned, we can complete tender proceedings before Onam. The park serves as a memorial to the lives of fishermen," said the MLA.