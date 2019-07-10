Woman carrier of gold smuggling ring nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with gold smuggling through the international airport here. Sindhu, a resident of Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on the charge of working as a carrier for smuggling cartels.

Sindhu the third woman arrested in connection with the case pertaining to the seizure of 25 kg gold from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai on May 13. Serina, who runs a beauty salon in Dubai, was arrested at the airport itself while attempting to smuggle the gold. The second woman arrested was Vineetha, wife of Biju Mohanan who is heading the operations of the racket in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources said Sindhu worked in tandem with Biju, who is now on the run “She had been to Dubai several times and those trips were for smuggling gold,” sources added. Sindhu was produced before the Economic Offence Court in Kochi and was remanded in judicial custody.