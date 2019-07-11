A busy day of protests in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 10 protest programmes on the MG Road caused difficulties for motorists and pedestrians on Wednesday. Police had to block traffic on the Palayam-East Fort stretch for an hour when the protestors marched in large numbers.

Among them were dharnas and marches to the Secretariat seeking the state government’s attention and the AG’s Office seeking grievance redressal from the Central Government. But all the marches, taken out by different organisations owing allegiance to the Left, UDF and the BJP, were peaceful.



The largest march in terms of the number of participants was taken out at the AG’s Office by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Federation demanding the Union Government to absorb them into government service. The AantarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), which wanted a probe against former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, burnt him in effigy.

Hundreds of workers from the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Workers Congress, who marched to the Secretariat, wanted a pay revision. Members of the Kerala Vidhava Sangham, who protested in front of the Secretariat, wanted a hike in the widow pension. Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association protested in front of the Secretariat raising various issues related to their work.

The SUCI march, to the secretariat, wanted the government to roll back power tariff hike. Hundreds of members of the Matsya Thozhilali Union marched to the AG’s Office in protest against the slashing of PDS kerosene allocation in the state. The Kerala Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi march sought the Centre’s urgent intervention in preventing atrocities against the dalits.

The state unit of the NCP staged protest near the AG’s Office against the Centre’s neglect towards the state in the Union Budget. In the evening, Yuva Morcha workers protested in front of the Secretariat against the hike in power tariff.

Up in arms

