Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A busy day of protests in Thiruvananthapuram

Over 10 protest programmes on the MG Road caused difficulties for motorists and pedestrians on Wednesday.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 10 protest programmes on the MG Road caused difficulties for motorists and pedestrians on Wednesday. Police had to block traffic on the Palayam-East Fort stretch for an hour when the protestors marched in large numbers.

Among them were dharnas and marches to the Secretariat seeking the state government’s attention and the AG’s Office seeking grievance redressal from the Central Government. But all the marches, taken out by different organisations owing allegiance to the Left, UDF and the BJP, were peaceful.   

The largest march in terms of the number of participants was taken out at the AG’s Office by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Federation demanding the Union Government to absorb them into government service.  The AantarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), which wanted a probe against former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, burnt him in effigy.     

Hundreds of workers from the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Workers Congress, who marched to the Secretariat, wanted a pay revision. Members of the Kerala Vidhava Sangham, who protested in front of the Secretariat, wanted a hike in the widow pension. Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association protested in front of the Secretariat raising various issues related to their work.

The SUCI march, to the secretariat, wanted the government to roll back power tariff hike. Hundreds of members of the Matsya Thozhilali Union marched to the AG’s Office in protest against the slashing of PDS kerosene allocation in the state. The Kerala Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi march sought the Centre’s urgent intervention in preventing atrocities against the dalits.

The state unit of the NCP staged protest near the AG’s Office against the Centre’s neglect towards the state in the Union Budget.  In the evening, Yuva Morcha workers protested in front of the Secretariat against the hike in power tariff. 

Up in arms
The largest march in terms of the number of participants was taken out at the AG’s Office by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Federation demanding the Union Government to absorb them into government service.

The AHP wanted a probe against former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, burnt him in effigy. 
Workers from Kerala Municipal and Corporation Workers Congress wants pay revision

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram protests
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp