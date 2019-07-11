Action against encroachment of parking spaces

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has decided to intensify action against builders who have altered their building plans and reduced parking spaces without permission. Notices to over 100 buildings. have been issued.



The reduction of parking spaces inside building areas including shopping centres has resulted in more vehicles parked on the roads. Shops which have encroached footpaths are also under the scanner.

New Squads

The engineering wing has only one squad which deals with constructed buildings and related issues. As of now, action has been taken only when complaints are received or the offence is glaringly obvious. However, the corporation is now planning to form more squads.

"We are considering to form a squad each for two-three zones. A single squad handling the entire corporation limit is impractical. The limited number of staff and the extra burden should be considered when forming such squads," said Palayam Rajan, Chairperson, Corporation Town Planning Committee.

Night constructions

Construction activities at night require the permission of the corporation. Violations occur frequently at night. "In such cases, since we don't have a night squad, we will seek the help of the police to ensure that no construction work happens at night without a corporation permit," he said.

Parking on footpath

Many footpaths outside buildings are being used as parking areas. Shops function on footpaths without permission and steps to remove encroachments are being initiated."We had removed these encroachments earlier, from MG Road and Palayam. A few hotels in the area were involved. Now we have received complaints from Poojappura, Killippalam, Sasthamangalam and Vellayambalam regions," said Rajan.

The Town Planning and Health departments plan to join hands to remove all encroachments from footpaths. A detailed plan will be made in the coming days.

Process of action